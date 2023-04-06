Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Greenbrier Companies said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 1.58%, and the highest has been 7.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.14%, an increase of 29.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 38,502K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $36.52. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from its latest reported closing price of $30.39.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is $3,359MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 40K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 41.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 42.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 379K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

