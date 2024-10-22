Greenbrier Companies Earnings Preview

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Greenbrier Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29.

The announcement from Greenbrier Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 3.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.86 0.73 1 EPS Actual 1.06 1.03 0.96 0.92 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Greenbrier Companies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Greenbrier Companies were trading at $51.7 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Greenbrier Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Greenbrier Companies.

Analysts have provided Greenbrier Companies with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $65.0, suggesting a potential 25.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of REV Group, Blue Bird and Wabash National, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

REV Group is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, indicating a potential 43.91% downside. Blue Bird received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $60.33, implying a potential 16.69% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Wabash National, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, indicating a potential 65.18% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for REV Group, Blue Bird and Wabash National, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greenbrier Companies Outperform -20.99% $123.80M 2.58% REV Group Buy -14.79% $78.30M 4.65% Blue Bird Buy 13.28% $69.35M 23.62% Wabash National Neutral -19.81% $89.66M 5.28%

Key Takeaway:

Greenbrier Companies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Maintenance Services and Leasing & Management Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Greenbrier Companies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Greenbrier Companies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Greenbrier Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greenbrier Companies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greenbrier Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Greenbrier Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Greenbrier Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

