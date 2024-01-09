Greenbrier Companies CFO Adrian Downes To Resign

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a rail transport company, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Downes, will step down on or about March 31.

Subsequently, the company has begun a search to find a new CFO.

In addition, Greenbrier's new structure now framed its operating activities in two distinct geographies, including The Americas and Europe.

Brian Comstock, a Greenbrier veteran with over four decades of railway industry experience, assumed responsibility for all operations in The Americas, which includes the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

William Glenn, who has spent more than 20 years at Greenbrier in various roles, assumed responsibility for all operations in Europe.

