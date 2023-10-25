Greenbrier Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GBX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.83, changing hands as low as $32.00 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.41 per share, with $48.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.