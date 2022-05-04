Greenbrier Companies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GBX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.04, changing hands as high as $44.29 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.19 per share, with $53.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.