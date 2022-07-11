Greenbrier Companies Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.1 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 76.3% to $793.5 million from $450.2 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.1 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $793.5 Mln vs. $450.2 Mln last year.

