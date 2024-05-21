Greenbrier Appoints Donfris As CFO

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Co., Inc. (GBX) announced the appointment of Michael Donfris as chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Donfris will start as senior vice president of Finance and will assume the roles of CFO and principal financial officer at Greenbrier in July, following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter.

Donfris brings almost 40 years of corporate accounting and finance experience and transitions to Greenbrier from his position as CFO at R.J. Corman Railroad Group, which he has held since 2020.

