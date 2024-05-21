News & Insights

Markets
GBX

Greenbrier Appoints Donfris As CFO

May 21, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Co., Inc. (GBX) announced the appointment of Michael Donfris as chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Donfris will start as senior vice president of Finance and will assume the roles of CFO and principal financial officer at Greenbrier in July, following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter.

Donfris brings almost 40 years of corporate accounting and finance experience and transitions to Greenbrier from his position as CFO at R.J. Corman Railroad Group, which he has held since 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.