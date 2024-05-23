News & Insights

Greenbriar Proposes Stock Option Amendments

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Greenbriar Capital (TSE:GRB) has released an update.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. has announced their intention to amend stock options for consultants, proposing a reduction in exercise price and an extension of the expiry date, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. The move aims to adjust the terms for purchasing 350,000 Common Shares, reflecting Greenbriar’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through sustainable real estate and renewable energy development.

