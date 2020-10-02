Greenbriar Equity Group To Invest $500 Mln In Uber Freight - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and investment firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. announced Friday that an investor group led by Greenbriar has committed to invest $500 million in a Series A preferred stock financing for Uber Freight, the logistics arm of Uber, valuing the unit at $3.3 billion on a post-money basis.

Uber will maintain majority ownership in Uber Freight and will use the funds to continue to scale its logistics platform and accelerate product innovation to equip shippers with technology to power their supply chains.

The initial closing of the transaction is expected to occur in October 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the investment, Michael Weiss and Jill Raker, Managing Partners of Greenbriar, will join the Uber Freight Board of Directors.

Uber Freight launched in 2017 with a mission to simplify the movement of goods to help communities thrive. Since then, the company has built one of the world's largest digitally enabled carrier networks and transformed logistics management for thousands of shippers.

