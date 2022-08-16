Markets

GreenBox Stock Spikes; Drew Byelick To Replace Ben Chung As CFO

(RTTNews) - GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares are surging more than 89 percent on Tuesday morning.

The company announced the appointment of J. Drew Byelick as its new finance chief with immediate effect, following Ben Chung's resignation.

The shares have been bullish for the last few days since Monday when the FinTech company reported second-quarter profit compared to loss last year, on revenue growth.

Currently, shares are trading at $2.40, up 89.04 percent from the previous close of $1.27 on a volume of 35,044,968.

