Greenbank Ventures Announces TSX De-Listing Strategy

Greenbank Ventures (TSE:GBNK.H) has released an update.
Greenbank Ventures Inc. is set to voluntarily de-list its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange to explore strategic alternatives, such as mergers or private placements. The move is aimed at providing the company with more flexibility and cost savings, while they consider a potential future listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company continues to be a reporting issuer in Canada and will maintain regular disclosures as required by law.
