Green Voices of Nasdaq: Nordic Investment Bank Dives into Blue Bonds to Protect the Baltic Sea

The Nasdaq Nordic Sustainable Bond Market is flourishing due to our continued commitment to the environment, society and a more responsible future. With over two hundred green and sustainable bonds listed, it is a testament to the extensive integration of sustainable practices amongst Nordic companies.

Nasdaq’s sustainable bond markets enforce transparency in alignment with internationally accepted standards, that makes it easier for investors to invest and manage risk, which goes hand in hand with our overall mission to provide fair, transparent and efficient markets.

In this series, called Green Voices of Nasdaq, we are providing a platform that allows our green bond issuers and investors to share their stories. This story shines a light on how the Nordic Investment Bank is working to protect water resources and more in the Nordic and Baltic region through green – and blue – bonds.

The Nordic and Baltic region is known for its rich water resources. But climate change and human activity are straining the local marine and coastal waters, which is why the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) this year issued the inaugural Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond to finance projects that will aim to mitigate these pressures.

“Investors are conscious of the challenges that marine areas, and especially the Baltic Sea, are facing. With the NIB Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond, investors are able to directly target water-related investments addressing those challenges,” NIB’s Director Angela Brusas said.

NIB’s mission is to finance projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Because of this mission, Brusas said it was a “logical step” for the bank to issue green and blue bonds to fund such projects and engage with environmentally conscious investors.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, NIB was among the first to issue environmental bonds in the region. The bank issues 5 to 7 billion euros in bonds annually, of which about 500 million to 1 billion euros is issued under NIB’s environmental bond framework. Between 2011 and 2019, NIB has issued a total of 4.2 billion euro of environmental bonds, including a seven-year 500-million-euro environmental bond this year, which marked the fifth consecutive year the bank issued a 500-million-euro green bond. This year, NIB also issued an inaugural five-year Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond for SEK 2 billion, listing it on Nasdaq’s Nordic Sustainable Debt Market.

The Baltic Sea, which is one of the planet’s largest bodies of brackish water, suffers from eutrophication, or the enrichment of nutrients in an ecosystem, due to the high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus discharge that result in excessive plant and algae growth. Plus, microplastics and other pollutants are only increasing the problem.

“Investments in wastewater treatment will be a necessity for sustainable urban development in the future,” said Brusas. “The blue bond targets projects that protect water resources in the Nordic-Baltic region and provide adaptation to a changing climate.”

NIB noted that projects financed by the blue bond will only pertain to water management and protection, and will be reported on separately from its other sustainable bonds.

Beyond Blue

Beyond NIB’s blue bond, the bank is a leader in the green bond market as the largest issuer in the Nordics and chair of the Green Bond Principles Executive Committee. The bank, which established its Environmental Bond Framework in 2011, issues green bonds to fund projects within clean transports, energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and transmission, water management and protection, resources and waste management, as well as green buildings.

“Due to the bank’s mission to benefit the environment and its long experience in assessment of project impacts, it was a logical step for NIB to start issuing green bonds,” noted Brusas. “The green bonds or NIB Environmental Bonds (NEBs), as we call them, allow us to engage with environmentally conscious investors and help them steer their money into a sustainable asset.”

Some of the projects financed by these environmental bonds include Norwegian E-CO Energi’s investments in hydropower, Lidl Suomi’s investments in a logistics centre aiming for BREEAM Excellent certification and City of Stockholm reshaping Slussen.

“A few years after a project is completed, our analysts conduct an ex-post assessment to follow up on the impact achieved,” said Brusas. “The green investors today are very sophisticated and have detailed questions about the framework, the projects and the projects’ real impact; I feel the investors have confidence in NIB delivering what we promise.”

Need for More Green

Even though NIB has been a prominent issuer of green bonds, the bank still sees a lack of green projects.

“We need to continue to develop the green bond market,” said Brusas. “To spur market growth, we need concrete actions by the regulators. They can make a difference by changing policies, for example, setting ambitious climate targets to be adhered to and, if needed, offering incentives. Governments and regulators should give a clear signal on the direction to go.”

Nasdaq’s Role in Sustainability

The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market was launched in July of 2015 with a total volume of 740 million euro. In 2017, €1.7bn ($1.9bn) was raised on the Nasdaq Nordic Sustainable Bond Market, up 81% from 2016. In November of 2019, Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic sustainable debt segments lists a total volume of about 13 billion euro. We facilitate infrastructure, monitor issuers and foster dialogue to ensure the continued growth of the markets.

Bonds can be listed on Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market if a set of criteria are fulfilled. The respective criteria are based on the green and social bond principles (the GBP and SBP), for which ICMA acts as secretariat, and have been developed in cooperation with Sustainalytics, a global leader in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) research. Issuers that wish to list green, social or sustainable bonds on our sustainable bond market go through the same process as traditional bond issuers. However, the issuer must supply Nasdaq with information regarding the bond or bond framework as well as the third party’s review when applying to list.



