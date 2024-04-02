Green Titans: 3 Top Green Energy Stocks to Buy in April

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The transition to a clean energy future presents a compelling opportunity to consider the top green energy stocks to buy in April. With growing global awareness of climate change, the green energy sector continues to exhibit robust potential for growth.

These stocks have lagged the broader market due to higher interest rates but remain poised for a comeback. The long-term tailwinds in green energy adoption remain constant, and the regulatory and macroeconomic environment favor cyclical growth trends. Investors are drawn towards these companies not only for their potential for capital appreciation but also for their contribution to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Now, let’s discover the top green energy stocks to buy in April!

First Solar (FSLR)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is arguably the best green energy stock to snap up in April. It is a leading manufacturer of thin-film photovoltaic panels in North America and is positioned to outperform its competitors in 2024.

First Solar boasts a vertically integrated business model, controlling everything from raw material production to module manufacturing and recycling. The streamlined operation means its bill of materials can be transformed into PV modules all under one roof. Furthermore, the company’s panels have one of the best environmental footprints, using less water, energy and semiconductor materials. But what makes the company stand out are its strong operational results during tighter financial conditions in the past 24 months.

In FY23, First Solar’s revenue increased 27% YOY to $3.3 billion. Profitability skyrocketed even amidst the market slump and broader slowdown in the solar and energy storage markets. Management has maintained a strong outlook for FY24 and has committed $2.8 billion in CAPEX to new solar projects. That makes First Solar one of the top green energy stocks to buy in April.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is a leading global green energy company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clean energy assets. Its portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind, solar and battery storage facilities, providing the company with a wide range of exposure to the renewable energy market.

One of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ key advantages is its focus on geographically diverse assets. That diversification can help mitigate climate change risks and changing weather patterns in different geographic regions. It boasts a presence across five continents with approximately 30 GW of generating capacity. Furthermore, the company is investing beyond traditional renewables in distributed energy, renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon capture technology.

While profitability has plagued the company in recent years, it is taking steps in the right direction. In its latest quarterly financial results, it delivered impressive growth in funds from operations (FFO). The company added nearly 5,000 megawatts of generating capacity and committed $9 billion to new projects. That was in light of higher interest rates, which slowed down construction activity. However, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.2 % to $0.355 per share.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), is a Florida-based electric utility company that has emerged as a leader in the clean energy transition. It is one of the largest energy companies in the world, with approximately 60 GW of generating capacity.

NextEra Energy continues to rapidly expand its renewable energy capacity through its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources. The company is a leader in wind and solar panel generation, with a vast and geographically diverse portfolio of renewable power assets. Management has committed significant capital to its renewable energy operations, adding 3,245 megawatts of solar and energy storage capacity.

However, what investors can look forward to is the company’s ability to grow its dividend and return cash to shareholders. NextEra Energy has averaged a 10% CAGR in its dividend over the last decade. The company’s growing profitability and cash flows from operations make this trend well-suited to continue. That is why it reiterated a 10% hike in its dividend for the 2024 fiscal year.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Green Titans: 3 Top Green Energy Stocks to Buy in April appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.