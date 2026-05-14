Green Thumb Just Made an Unprecedented Move. Here's What It Means for GTBIF Investors.

Key Points

Green Thumb recently filed for DEA registration.

The move could attract more institutional investors.

10 stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries ›

The cannabis landscape in the U.S. is different from what it was just a few weeks ago. On April 23, 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued its final rule on the rescheduling of marijuana. Any products containing marijuana that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or are subject to state medical marijuana licenses are now classified as Schedule III, which means that they are viewed as having "a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

Only one company has acted to capitalize on the DEA's rescheduling so far, though. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) announced on May 4, 2026, that it had submitted applications to the DEA to register some of its state-licensed medical cannabis operations. What does this unprecedented move mean for Green Thumb investors?

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Why Green Thumb's DEA registration is a big deal

In the press release announcing its DEA registration, Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said, "Schedule III changes the future of medical cannabis in America, and Green Thumb is ready for what comes next." He added, "By seeking DEA registration, Green Thumb is taking a practical step toward a more normalized, regulated federal industry."

Kovler's reference to cannabis going mainstream under federal law is something that the industry has sought for years. And now it is becoming a reality.

To be sure, the DEA's rescheduling of cannabis doesn't mean that cannabis is now fully legalized at the federal level in the U.S. However, Kovler was right that rescheduling changes things. It paves the way for more research. Perhaps most importantly, though, it will remove the onerous Section 280E restrictions on cannabis operators that prevented them from claiming standard tax deductions that other businesses can claim.

What does Green Thumb's registration with the DEA achieve? Kovler acknowledged in Green Thumb's quarterly conference call earlier this month, "The true answer on the DEA is we don't know." He said that there hasn't been much guidance from the federal government so far.

What this means for investors

However, Kovler expects more clarity over time. And while he isn't sure how things will unfold, he told analysts in the first-quarterearnings call "The most important thing for you and for us is that it brings in a lot of new institutional investors."

Any influx of institutional money into the cannabis industry would almost certainly push Green Thumb's shares higher. While many marijuana stocks could benefit, Green Thumb's status as the best-positioned multistate cannabis operator for a federal medical cannabis framework could make it the biggest winner.

Green Thumb's DEA registration could also lead to research partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Daniel Cook, CEO of cannabis-based flavoring agent company True Terpenes, told MJBizDaily that research is the biggest impact of marijuana being reclassified to Schedule III.

What about the possibility that Green Thumb could list its shares on a major U.S. stock exchange? Companies whose operations violate U.S. federal laws aren't allowed to trade on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ). However, it's within the realm of possibility that the exchanges could relax their rules if recreational cannabis is rescheduled along with medical cannabis. In the meantime, Green Thumb is a major investor in Rhythm (NASDAQ: RYM), a Nasdaq-listed company.

A defining moment?

It would be easy to dismiss Green Thumb's DEA registration as just another cannabis headline. However, it's a historic move -- and a strategic one -- for the company. Perhaps it will even be viewed as a defining moment in retrospect. Even if not, the action provides further support to something many investors already believe: Green Thumb is the best stock in the cannabis industry.

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Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Green Thumb Industries and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.