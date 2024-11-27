Green Thumb Industries repaid on Cansortium loan

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) received principal and cash interest payments related to a prior loan to Cansortium (CNTMF). Following Cansortium’s recent financing, Green Thumb received approximately $23 million of principal plus 13% accrued interest, adding to its Q3 ending cash balance of $174 million.
