Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) Moves 10.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) shares soared 10% in the last trading session to close at $7.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in GTBIF shares can be attributed to renewed optimism around U.S. cannabis reform, particularly expectations that marijuana could be reclassified to Schedule III. This shift would remove the restrictive 280E tax burden, materially improving margins and cash flows for multi-state operators like Green Thumb Industries Inc. The broader sector rally driven by this regulatory catalyst, along with increased investor positioning ahead of potential policy action, further amplified the upside in the stock.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -125%. Revenues are expected to be $296.78 million, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Green Thumb Industries Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GTBIF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Green Thumb Industries Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. One other stock in the same industry, CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL), finished the last trading session 1.9% higher at $21.33. CBLL has returned 10.7% over the past month.

For CeriBell, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.39. This represents a change of -8.3% from what the company reported a year ago. CeriBell, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.