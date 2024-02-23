Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 18.85

The average one-year price target for Green Thumb Industries (OTCPK:GTBIF) has been revised to 18.85 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 17.73 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.67 to a high of 33.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.11% from the latest reported closing price of 13.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Thumb Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTBIF is 0.24%, a decrease of 32.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.66% to 2,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 1,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 73.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBIF by 8.67% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBIF by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBIF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

THPMX - Thompson MidCap Fund holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 98.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBIF by 39.48% over the last quarter.

