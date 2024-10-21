Green Thumb Industries announces expansion of partnership with Magnolia Bakery

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) announced the expansion of its partnership with New York City’s Magnolia Bakery. Beginning this week, incredibles x Magnolia Bakery THC-infused bars featuring the bakery’s iconic flavors and incredibles’ chocolate will be available to cannabis medical patients and adult-use customers at RISE Dispensaries in New York, with online availability by the end of the month.
