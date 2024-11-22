Green Thumb expands national retail footprint to over 100 stores nationwide

RISE Dispensaries, a cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), announced the opening of its landmark 100th retail location, with RISE Dispensary Carson City on US HWY 50 on November 23, located at 3060 US-50 E, Carson City, NV 89701. In addition, the Company announced the opening of its 101st retail location with RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park on November 23, located at 8016 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445. The two new locations represent the 11th and 8th dispensaries to open in Nevada and Minnesota, respectively.

