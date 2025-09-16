Markets

Green Thumb Authorizes $50 Mln Share Repurchase Program

September 16, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF, GTII.CN), a cannabis consumer packaged goods company, on Tuesday announced that its board of directors authorized a $50 million share repurchase program.

The repurchase program will run from September 23 to September 22, 2026.

The company is authorized to repurchase up to 10.36 million shares over 12 months under a normal course issuer bid.

The company previously repurchased about 13.5 million shares for $108 million since September 2023.

Purchases may be made on the CSE, OTCQX, or other trading systems.

Green Thumb Industries closed trading, 4.59% lesser at $7.07 on the OTC market.

