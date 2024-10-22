News & Insights

Stocks

Green Technology Metals Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy, with details available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page. The company aims to streamline communication by offering meeting materials electronically, enhancing shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:GT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.