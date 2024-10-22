Green Technology Metals Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy, with details available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page. The company aims to streamline communication by offering meeting materials electronically, enhancing shareholder engagement.

