Green Technology Metals Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.
Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director, approval of a 10% placement facility, and the re-approval of their Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This positive outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction as it builds a leading lithium business in Ontario, Canada.
