Green Technology Metals Reports Promising Lithium Drilling Results

November 27, 2024 — 07:51 pm EST

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited has announced promising results from its ongoing drilling program at the Root Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The company has reported thick, high-grade lithium intercepts that bolster confidence in the potential for substantial resource expansion. With further drilling underway, Green Technology Metals is optimistic about increasing the project’s resource base significantly.

