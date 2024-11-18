News & Insights

Green Technology Metals Advances Ontario Lithium Projects

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Green Technology Metals Limited (AU:GT1) has released an update.

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) is advancing its lithium ambitions in Ontario, Canada, with a focus on the Seymour Project. Despite encountering lower-than-expected lithium levels in recent drilling, the company has discovered a new pegmatite zone and is progressing with a definitive feasibility study. With strategic partnerships and financial advisory from Endeavour Financial, GT1 aims to capitalize on North America’s growing lithium demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

