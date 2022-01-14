Green Team Spotlight: Tina Le on How Intentional Conversations Can Turn Sustainable Practices into Future Change

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Tina Le, Project Manager at Nasdaq and Green Team Member, on how conversations can transform sustainable practices into future change.

Please share with us how the Green Team is supporting sustainability.

Education, raising awareness and volunteering are the main priorities of the group. The team has been inviting speakers, developing a library of resources (e.g., on topics like sustainable travel and gift-giving), and organizing fun, family-friendly trivia events with prizes. Volunteering has been a challenge due to the pandemic, but we're planning to partner with GoodWorks.

What are some sustainability trends you predict will appear? Does ESG Reporting play a role?

As I think about how governments are passing laws to achieve net-zero CO2 emission goals and how the need for climate resilience is rapidly rising, here are a few sustainability trends I anticipate: CO2 emission reduction markets, increased investing in ESG businesses, and the development of climate-resilient infrastructures. So ESG reporting is crucial to helping governments and businesses make informed decisions to advance those positive trends.

Is there any initiative implemented by the Green Team you are most proud of?

I gave a short Green Team talk on how we can help create political will with simple tasks, such as sending an email to government officials about why environmental laws are important to us as voters. Small political acts directly encourage national and international change.

How can those outside the Green Team support sustainability initiatives?

Talk about it. The more we converse about environmental topics like sustainability (e.g., the weather is easiest), the more normalized and ingrained in our society it will be. Some people misunderstand it as a lifestyle when really sustainability needs to be perceived as a foundational part of life. Vote and contact your politicians to voice your concerns. Our government officials navigate a lot of voices who all have a lot of different priorities. To keep sustainability a priority, expressing your concerns by sending an email (some recommend once a month) or posting on the politician's social media is impactful. With more contacts, the larger the combined voice we can give to this. They really are listening.

What initiatives do you feel have been most successful within the sustainability space, and what do you want to see more of?

If we're talking globally, I would say a carbon dividend solution, or carbon pricing, is most powerful. It's not just my opinion; 3,600 economists published a statement that this is the very best solution to move all economies in a sustainable direction. Forty-five countries are already doing this, and a handful of them are considering charging other countries for business activity that doesn't incorporate this cost.

Going back to ESG data and carbon accounting, I think those are all tools that would serve this shift. I would like this more in the United States. Currently, only Alaska has this, and it's free for any business to emit CO2 into our atmosphere as much as they would like.

We're naturally shareholders of the environment since it's integral to our health and well-being. And as shareholders, we would prefer the costs to our well-being to be incorporated into market activities. A carbon dividend solution does this and is socially inclusive because the dividend would go to people of all socioeconomic statuses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.