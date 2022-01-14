Green Team Spotlight: Tiina Horttanainen on Creating a Global and Local Sustainable Footprint

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Tiina Horttanainen, senior administrative assistant of Products Equities at Nasdaq and Nasdaq Helsinki Green Team lead, about the sustainable footprint Nasdaq is making.

As the Nasdaq Helsinki Green Team lead, can you talk to us about how the Green Team is supporting sustainability?

The goal of the Green Team is to promote sustainability, spread awareness around the actions related to cutting down the carbon footprint and increase ECO-friendly awareness.

What are some sustainability trends you predict will appear this year?

Global megatrends (health, population growth, urbanization and digitalization) are still going strong, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) from the point of view of the companies hold great possibilities. And, of course, carbon neutrality and its effect on the economy. I believe that remote working will continue even after Covid, and the new habits of meeting people online will diminish emissions.

When it comes to the rise of ESG Reporting, I see that investors are increasingly requiring companies to share information about their ESG status, and the role of ESG reporting is growing rapidly in our regulated society. Nasdaq is doing a great job with listed companies in this.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

Wherever we work, we leave a footprint. Nasdaq is a global operator, but we act locally. Our own operation does not have a big carbon footprint, but we have to pay attention to the operations of our data centers and ensure that our suppliers' footprints are at least moderate.

Is there any initiative implemented by the Global Green Team you are most proud of?

In Helsinki, the Green Team arranged several vegetarian events like vegetarian Wednesdays and even a month when everybody who enrolled was committed to eating at least one vegetarian dish per day. These have been a great success!

How can those outside the Global Green Team support sustainability initiatives?

Within the Helsinki Green Team, we have seven members from different business units. This gives diversity amongst promoting sustainability to our employees. The team also gives presentations on sustainability and ongoing activities within the space at town halls to the entire company. The team is very open and eager to communicate and share issues it is working on, and anyone can cultivate awareness of sustainable initiatives in their everyday life.

What initiatives do you feel have been most successful within the sustainability space, and what do you want to see more of?

I would very much like to see smart climate habits increase and spread around the world – all those tiny actions we choose to make every day like sorting of waste, eating less meat and emission-free commuting. Personal climate actions are essential to stopping climate change!