Green Team Spotlight: Thorunn Gudmundsdottir on How Sustainable Practices Can Result in ESG Solutions

​As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Thorunn Gudmundsdottir, risk management specialist and Green Team lead at the Nasdaq Iceland office, about how sustainable practices can result in ESG solutions.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally friendly?

I help Nasdaq become more environmentally friendly by overseeing ESG issues in our local office and supporting the objectives we have set in the office regarding them. I strive to make changes in how we (the employees) act and think about environmental issues and encourage colleagues to participate in activities by the Green Team.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

Nasdaq is at the forefront of driving sustainability in the corporate world, both as a company and as a stock exchange acting as a catalyst for listed companies, helping them navigate their ESG transition. Besides issuing the corporate sustainability report itself, to name some examples, Nasdaq has issued an ESG guide for listed companies and launched products and indexes based on sustainability and increased transparency on ESG. Nasdaq has also taken steps by launching ESG data hub and Nasdaq ESG footprint, which are important for investors in their decision-making process. It has partnered up with technology companies like Matter, which provides sustainability analysis for investors, and recently, Nasdaq’s majority acquisition of Puro Earth, a marketplace for carbon removal, also shows our company’s commitment to driving change with technology. For the integrity of the markets, it is very important that Nasdaq fights against financial crime through transformative technology.

What has been your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

First of all, I think it was a great initiative to establish the Nasdaq Green Team. This is a great network for employees to connect, share ideas and learn from each other. It is hard to come up with the best or most memorable thing because this is such an ongoing thing for myself and us at the office. It has probably been the most rewarding to observe and follow up on the success we have had so far in relation to Nasdaq Iceland’s set policies and objectives regarding climate issues. We are doing better every year in so many ways, e.g., in reducing waste and sorting it better, stopping the use of disposable goods, offsetting carbon footprint for all flights by planting trees, offering lectures for the employees about climate issues, offering vegan meals every day and more. Nasdaq Green Team has been the supporting agent in this journey, which I consider to be the group’s biggest innovation.

What initiatives do you feel have been most successful within the sustainability space?

It is hard to say as a great paradigm shift is taking place regarding ESG initiatives on so many levels, among the public, industries and governments. I think that Nasdaq’s work in driving change through markets with technology has a great impact since we are in a position to connect people and companies around the world. Change is happening gradually. Everyone realizes more and more that we have to do this together, and no one is exempted.

What are some sustainability trends you predict we’ll begin to see more of?

Energy transition, more electric cars, airplanes and ships

More emphasis on renewable energy: I think that consumption will grow

Circular economy: I think we will see an awakening there

Sustainable food and fashion products and food waste

Net-Zero Carbon Emissions: I think it will be increasingly common for corporations to set a net-zero goal, and the demand for carbon offsetting will rise.

Sustainable Finance: Businesses will increasingly make financial decisions to meet green standards and put more emphasis on issuing green bonds. Businesses need to be honest about their sustainability practices and be transparent about their actions.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I started at home, step by step. It is important that all members of the family are in this together, so I brought in tips and education on sustainability, and then we discussed it. We started by sorting the garbage more strategically, recycling things, giving things away instead of throwing them away, saving electricity by turning off the lights when leaving the room, using less plastic and disposable goods, as well as using eco-friendly shopping bags and reducing our food waste.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

To make your life more sustainable and to help you live greener (and happier), it is good to set goals about what you want to achieve. Think about what you can do to create sustainable living around the house, in your kitchen, commuting, grocery shopping, fashion, cosmetics, etc. It will make your sustainable living more accessible.