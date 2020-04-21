Green Team Spotlight: Thorunn Gudmundsdottir

It’s Earth Week, and while there may be more distance between the #NasdaqFam than in years past, we are stronger than ever in committing to green practices at Nasdaq. Our Global Green Team was formed with the vision of fulfilling our corporate responsibility and addressing sustainability issues that affect our staff, local communities, the environment and our education.

We spoke with Thorunn Gudmundsdottir, Green Team Leader at Nasdaq Iceland Office, to talk about what the shift to becoming more sustainable was like and the best tips for people who want to be more environmentally-friendly 365 days a year.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally-friendly?

I can help Nasdaq to become more environmentally-friendly with, for example, by overseeing ESG issues in our local office and support the objectives we have set in the office regarding them. I strive to make changes in how we (the employees) act and think about environmental issues and encourage colleagues to participate in activities by the Green Team.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I started at home, step by step. It is important that all members of the family are in this together, so I brought in tips and education on sustainability, and then we discussed it. We started by sorting the garbage more strategically, recycling things, giving things away instead of throwing them, saving electricity by turning off the lights when leaving the room, using less plastic and disposable goods, as well as using eco-friendly shopping bags and reducing our food waste.

What has been your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

First of all, I think it was a great initiative to establish the Nasdaq Green Team. This is a great network for employees can connect, share ideas and learn from each other. It is hard to come up with the best or most memorable thing because this is such an ongoing thing for myself and us at the office. It has probably been the most rewarding to observe and follow up on the success we have had so far in relation to Nasdaq Iceland’s set policies and objectives regarding climate issues. We are doing better every year in so many ways e.g., in reducing waste and sorting it better, stop using disposable goods, offsetting carbon footprint for all flights by planting trees, offering lectures for the employees about climate issues, offering vegan meal every day and more. Nasdaq Green Team has been the supporting agent in this journey, which I consider is the group’s biggest innovation.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

To make your life more sustainable and to help you live greener (and happier), it is good to set goals about what you want to achieve. Think about what you can do to create sustainable living around the house, in your kitchen, commuting, grocery shopping, fashion, cosmetics, etc. It will make your sustainable living more accessible.