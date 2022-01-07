Green Team Spotlight: Teemu Mörsky on How Nasdaq Is Setting Green Standards Globally and Locally

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Teemu Mörsky, sales support specialist at Nasdaq Helsinki, about how Nasdaq is setting green standards globally and locally.

How does the Green Team help guide Nasdaq’s sustainability practices?

Together with the team, we set environmental goals each year and follow up on their fulfillment. I like to think of the Helsinki team as a pioneer of green actions within Nasdaq. We have spread the green message within the organization and proven that with actions done together, we can achieve wonderful results for the environment. We try to motivate people to save the environment by organizing fun campaigns such as Vegetarian Wednesdays, summer exercise campaigns or a trip to a National Park. It’s about getting everybody involved.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

Nasdaq is in a great position when it comes to sustainability. We operate marketplaces and offices globally, and this gives us a great opportunity to promote green standards locally. Thanks to our innovative and nimble organization, we’re able to adapt green initiatives quickly with local stakeholders. Recent actions (like acquiring emerging Carbon Removal Market Puro.earth) have shown that Nasdaq is truly committed to executing its ESG strategy.

What are some sustainability trends you predict will appear in the upcoming years?

Sustainability is a hot topic right now, and I’m happy to see investors more commonly demanding companies to share information on the ESG status. I’m sure this development will continue. The discussion over the European Union taxonomy for sustainable activities will heat up this year, and it will eventually set a framework for officially recognized green activities for the companies operating with the EU. Also, I hope we’re able to come out of the Covid-19 crisis. While people are getting back to the offices, it will be interesting to see how companies are able to maintain environmental benefits gained by remote working. As an example, business traveling has been commonly replaced by online meetings, which has helped reduce travel-related carbon emissions.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I have always been interested in the natural way of life. This is mainly thanks to my mom, who was a big supporter of human rights and a sustainable way of life. At my summer house, I like to get my hands dirty and plant potatoes or other vegetables. I’m a supporter of organic farming. I enjoy taking long walks in the forest all year round. Nothing beats fresh forest air. I have a business degree in Quality and Environmental Management. With the Helsinki Green Office program, I have been able to put my knowledge to use and help Nasdaq to become more environmentally friendly.

What has been your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

I like ideas that combine several benefits. For example, cycling to work is good for the environment, improves physical health and saves some money on the bus ticket.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

Start small. Change just one thing in your life, and don’t be so demanding. Start recycling, for example. Make sure you correctly sort the waste. Recycling is important because, for example, biowaste forms methane gas when dumped into rubbish dumps. Methane is a much more harmful greenhouse gas compared to carbon dioxide. Remember that permanent changes take time, so change just one thing first: set the bar low, achieve the goal, let it sink, set another goal, achieve it, etc.