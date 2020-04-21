Green Team Spotlight: Teemu Mörsky

It’s Earth Week, and while there may be more distance between the #NasdaqFam than in years past, we are stronger than ever in committing to green practices at Nasdaq. Our Global Green Team was formed with the vision of fulfilling our corporate responsibility and addressing sustainability issues that affect our staff, local communities, the environment and our education.

We spoke with Teemu Mörsky, Nasdaq Helsinki Green Team Lead, to talk about the shift to becoming more sustainable and the best tips for people who want to be more environmentally-friendly 365 days a year.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally-friendly?

I manage and coordinate the actions of the Helsinki Green Team. Together with the team, we set the environmental goals each year and follow-up on their fulfillment. I like to think of the Helsinki team as a pioneer of Green actions within Nasdaq. We have spread the green message within the organization and proven that with actions done together, we can achieve wonderful results for saving the environment. This year Nasdaq Helsinki is celebrating its tenth year of Green Office. Over the past years, we have cut our electricity consumption by 63,5%, paper consumption by 78%, and carbon footprint by 48,8%. In the Green Team, we try to motivate people to save the environment by organizing fun campaigns such as Vegetarian Wednesdays, summer exercise campaign or organizing a trip to a National Park. It’s about getting everybody involved.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I have always been interested in the natural way of life. This is mainly thanks to my mom, who was a big supporter of human rights and a sustainable way of life. At my summer house, I like to get my hands dirty while planting potatoes or other vegetables. I’m a supporter of organic farming. I enjoy taking long walks in the forest all year round. Nothing beats fresh forest air. I have a business degree in Quality and Environmental Management. With the Helsinki Green Office program, I have been able to put my knowledge into use and help Nasdaq to become more environmentally friendly.

What has been your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

I like ideas that combine several benefits. For example, cycling to work is good for the environment, improves physical health and saves some money on the bus ticket.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

Start small. Change just one thing in your life, and don’t be so demanding. Start recycling, for example. Make sure you correctly sort the waste. Recycling is important because, for example, biowaste forms methane gas when dumped into rubbish dumps. Methane is a much more harmful greenhouse gas compared to carbon dioxide. Remember that permanent changes take time, so change just one thing first: set the bar low, achieve the goal, let it sink, set another goal, achieve it, etc.