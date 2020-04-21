Green Team Spotlight: Tanya Smigocki

It’s Earth Week, and while there may be more distance between the #NasdaqFam than in years past, we are stronger than ever in committing to green practices at Nasdaq. Our Global Green Team was formed with the vision of fulfilling our corporate responsibility and addressing sustainability issues that affect our staff, local communities, the environment and our education.

We spoke with Tanya Smigocki, Senior Advisor of Corporate Responsibility and Global Green Team Community Member, to talk about what the shift to becoming more sustainable was like and the best tips for people who want to be more environmentally-friendly 365 days a year.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally-friendly?

I think by proactively getting out to meet / network with my Nasdaq colleagues, and by being an active listener. We have many talented and educated colleagues who work here. We are passionate about corporate responsibility, philanthropy and the environment. When you see something that can be done better or hear of a great idea to improve, don’t sit on it. Bring it to the attention of the Global Green Team Community. If I see something at a conference, event or a CSR seminar, I bring those suggestions back to the table. I enjoy attending their events/volunteer initiatives so I can continue to learn more and do more.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

Even at a young age, my father taught me the importance of having your own garden, donating your gently used clothes/shoes/materials, and be considerate of energy conservation. I grew up in a small town in West Virginia that is very Italian. So many individuals there did their own gardening and canning (and still do). Both of my parents were avid gardeners. Not only can growing your own veggies help with good nutrition, planting flowers and gardening fosters good mental health. You appreciate Mother Earth more when you are tending to her.

What is your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

My favorite innovation was the Skip the Straw initiative we did globally last summer. Our Nasdaq Creative & Branding Team created a beautiful blue metal Nasdaq-branded reusable straw for employees to have. Nasdaq GoodWorks regularly volunteers across the globe, picking up trash for World Oceans Day. Keep those unnecessary plastics out of our beaches and waterways! I love that we added this campaign in tandem with our summer volunteering.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

My go-to sustainability tip is twofold. The first part would be “Think before you say Yes” and “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” In New York and many other cities, governments have started the ban on plastic bags. I bought a small, portable cloth bag off the internet that I carry in my purse, and even before this initiative occurred, I’d skip the bag and materials when I’m out and about. Why do I need an extra bag at the pharmacy when I’m picking up a prescription or my Mother’s Day card? If I’m ordering takeout, do I need extra knives/forks, ketchup/mustard/mayo packets, if I’m only going to throw them away? I have my own metal silverware and cloth napkins. Can I bring my own hangers to the dry cleaner and tell them to skip extra packaging? For the holidays, can I re-use old gift bags with a pretty bow year to year instead of buying fresh wrapping paper and tape? Minimize unnecessary waste. Keep it simple.

Soles4Souls, Dress for Success and Give Back Box have some great platforms where I can give my gently worn clothes, accessories or shoes a new home. Give Back Box lets you generate a prepaid mailing label on their website (that they pay for), so I get rid of my cardboard box and clothing donations in one fell swoop. This saves me a trip to the dumpster breaking down large cardboard boxes and purges your closet with clothing someone else can use.