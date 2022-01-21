Green Team Spotlight: Jason Gregoric on How the Global Green Team Is Pioneering Green Initiatives at Nasdaq

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with the Co-chair of the Global Green Team, Jason Gregoric, Project Director and Global REFS Sustainability Director at Nasdaq, about some of the initiatives the team has pioneered and those still to come.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

Nasdaq already has a great suite of products and services available that assist companies on their own ESG journey, and I think the environmental product offerings will continue to grow. This will allow detailed insight for companies on their environmental data and enact new processes that promote positive change. I think this will add transparency to the public and to investors on which companies are leading the way on sustainable business practices and will reward them.

What initiatives do you feel have been most successful within the sustainability space?

I think environmental reporting has successfully provided greater transparency into how many companies operate and has pressured other companies to either join in or fast-track their existing initiatives.

This has also encouraged many companies to further adapt many other great sustainability measures.

How would you define “being green,” and how has this term evolved?

I think being green is being knowledgeable about the environmental impacts of the way in which we live and choosing to change your behaviors to create a positive difference. New insights and information on negative environmental practices and the timeframe available for us to act are being more widely communicated and focused upon, so being green is becoming way more mainstream and of greater importance. As such, what was considered sustainable in previous years is no longer sustainable. For example, the focus in previous years was to ensure that plastics were recycled, but now the focus is on eliminating using plastics as much as possible.

Please tell us about a memorable experience you had at your employee network group.

My most memorable experience was working on the Green Team strategy to remove single-use items from Nasdaq pantries globally. We strategized on what to remove and replace and then worked with the Facilities teams and local office leads to implement the changes. We also provided every Nasdaq employee with a nice reusable Nasdaq Global Green Team mug for them to use. It was a lot of work, but it was very satisfying to see the Green Team work together to change Nasdaq’s behavior and make the organization more sustainable.

What would you like to achieve at your employee network group?

The Global Green Team is an ambitious employee network. We aim to create a community to share thoughts, concepts and ideas to increase the knowledge of our members on all environmental topics that can be used in the workplace, their homes and their communities. In addition, we aim to provide insights into initiatives and recommend alternatives to change people’s habits, whether that be key organizational change or personal.

How can people outside the Green Team be an ally to this employee network and overall sustainability initiatives?

Information and knowledge are critical. Sustainability and the environment are big focus topics right now. The Global Green Team sees its role as providing as much information on these areas as possible, including recommendations on how to change habits to create a better balance with your environment and a better world. The Global Green Team is working on a library of knowledge-based recommendations on how companies, teams and individuals can change existing practices to be more sustainable. This includes sustainable gift-giving, travel, etc. The Green Team is actively promoting these recommendations but is also available to be engaged by the business to advise on updating existing practices. Companies can assist by being open to change and realizing the need for the change.

