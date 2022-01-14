Green Team Spotlight: Emelia Öhman on Creating a Sustainable Lifestyle

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Emelia Öhman, a receptionist for Real Estate, Facilities & Security at Nasdaq and Green Team Member, about creating a more sustainable lifestyle.

Please talk to us about your participation in the Green Team and how you first became interested in joining this Employee Resource Group.

I believe that everyone has a responsibility to gain knowledge and take action regarding sustainability, so I was so excited when I first heard Nasdaq had an employee resource group that shared knowledge and passion for sustainability. I joined the Green Team as soon as I heard about it, and the process was simple and welcoming. As a Green Team member, I participate in monthly meetings in the Swedish and European Group. We plan projects and events for Nasdaq employees and team members. And since I also work in the Facilities team, I’m very interested in how to create a sustainable workspace for all of our employees.

How is the Green Team supporting sustainability? Is there any initiative implemented by the Green Team you are most proud of?

We support sustainability with knowledge and action. I’m proud of all initiatives by the Green Team! We take action on everything we are able to, such as reducing one-time plastic items. But one thing that we do annually is celebrate Global Earth Month in April. During this month, we plan a lot of events where we get and share knowledge about how we can live a more sustainable life. For example, last year, we had speakers on food waste and how you can support local shops, how you can create your own bug hotel and a green bingo event. The Green Team members’ dedication to sustainability inspires me a lot to live a more sustainable life, and I’m proud to be a part of this team.

How can those outside the Green Team support sustainability initiatives?

If you are interested in becoming sustainable, I recommend researching and gaining knowledge about local initiatives close to your city. I’m sure there are plenty of initiatives you can join, and if not, why not plan one yourself? Remember, small steps are a great way forward. How can you create a sustainable lifestyle? Reflect on your behaviors and actions and start there. An easy initiative you can join is the annual Earth Hour by turning off your lights for one hour. It’s a global event taking place on March 26th, 2022.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

I believe that we, as a technology company, have a lot of responsibility for how we drive innovation from a sustainability perspective. With technology comes a lot of possibilities to be more sustainable, such as choosing whether a meeting can be hosted online or in person. Sustainability can be both how the company runs, as in what kind of power is being used (renewable power), and how we connect and work with our customers. We play a big role in a sustainable future.

What are some sustainability trends you expect to appear?

I believe that we will see more ESG investments as people and organizations are beginning to see beyond the profit and are gaining knowledge about how important sustainability is. The next trend to appear is that organizations will see beyond net-zero emissions and go directly to actions that are climate positive. I believe organizations have understood the assignment that we all need to act climate positive so that we can live a sustainable life for many more years. And lastly, I expect the norm to be sustainable, both for customers and organizations. Why do you not want to be sustainable?