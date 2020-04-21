Green Team Spotlight: Anna Hansen

It’s Earth Week, and while there may be more distance between the #NasdaqFam than in years past, we are stronger than ever in committing to green practices at Nasdaq. Our Global Green Team was formed with the vision of fulfilling our corporate responsibility and addressing sustainability issues that affect our staff, local communities, the environment and our education.

We spoke with Anna Hansen, Green Team Community Lead Stockholm, to talk about her shift to becoming more sustainable and the best tips for people who want to be more environmentally-friendly 365 days a year.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally-friendly?

I plan, coordinate and communicate our different initiatives in Stockholm. We have a lot of good ideas ongoing, and I think that Nasdaq, as a global company, can make an important impact on the environment, especially when it comes to the carbon footprint that comes from our business travel. That is something we want to raise the awareness around and ask ourselves how we can combine a sustainable travel policy with a functioning business. Perhaps the current situation with COVID-19 has taught us something and helped us find new ways to come together instead of travel for a meeting or conference.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I think it started quite early with caring for the animals and the environment. In school, we had “picking up trash” days, and we got to learn the importance of recycling. Since I moved away from home, I have become more and more sustainable by making sustainable decisions on everything from what food and clothes to buy to choice of transportation.

What has been your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

We are continuously working on new sustainable initiatives. But among those already implemented, I would say that the recycle program, disposable coffee cups made out of corn and stickers about switching off the lights are my favorites so far.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

I love to cook, and I almost never throw away leftovers. A potato can be part of an omelette the next day, and leftover pasta can be used in a gratin.