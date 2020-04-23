Green Team Spotlight: Aleks Gralinska

It’s Earth Week, and while there may be more distance between the #NasdaqFam than in years past, we are stronger than ever in committing to green practices at Nasdaq. Our Global Green Team was formed with the vision of fulfilling our corporate responsibility and addressing sustainability issues that affect our staff, local communities, the environment and our education.

We spoke with Aleks Gralinska, Green Team Marketsite Office Lead, to talk about what the shift to becoming more sustainable was like and the best tips for people who want to be more environmentally-friendly 365 days a year.

In your role on the Green Team, how do you help Nasdaq become more environmentally-friendly?

As an office lead, I strive to promote Green Team initiatives, share volunteer opportunities via Nasdaq’s Goodworks or plan local events, as well as highlight noteworthy presentations and speaker series. Together the Green Team wants to bring awareness around environmental causes and help make a change at Nasdaq and in our communities.

How did you begin your journey to becoming more sustainable?

I always had a strong affinity toward nature. I love hiking, camping and being outdoors. When I was a kid, I used to spend my summers at my grandmother’s farm, where she kept geese, rabbits and honey bees. When I had my children, I realized how important having access to nature is and how we, as a society, are putting our climate and quality of life in jeopardy. This is also why I am pursuing an M.S. in Sustainability Management at Columbia University.

What is your favorite Nasdaq Green Team innovation?

Removing disposable cups from all of our global offices and replacing them with glass mugs. Not only does my morning coffee taste better, now we are all helping to reduce waste.

What is your go-to sustainability tip? Why?

Reduce single-use plastics. I believe disposable plastics greatly contribute to our planet’s environmental deterioration, as less than 10% of overall plastics get recycled. This is why I signed up with a circular shopping platform called Loop, part of TerraCycle. Instead of delivering products in throw-away plastic packaging, Loop sends them in durable and reusable containers, that once you are finished with you ship back to the company to be cleaned and eventually recirculated. You can get things like laundry detergent, shampoo and even ice-cream. It’s called “The Milkman Model.”