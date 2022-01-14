Green Team Spotlight: Ahad Minhas on Identifying the ESG Trends That Are Shaping a Sustainable Future

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Green Team Community, an employee resource group (ERG) that brings together Nasdaq employees who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and planet.

We spoke with Ahad Minhas, Associate, Investor Engagement & ESG Advisory at Nasdaq and Green Team Lead of Nasdaq Americas, about how ESG initiatives can move us toward a sustainable future.

Please share with us how the Green Team is supporting sustainability.

As an extension of our corporate sustainability initiatives, the Green Team provides a platform for employees to engage internally and with our community on ways to individually and collectively further drive sustainability and make a positive impact on the planet. The team hosts structured education and awareness sessions, provides a platform for employees to voice their concerns and suggestions, and collectively works on initiatives and challenges to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices within our offices and local communities.

What are some sustainability trends you predict will appear? Does ESG Reporting play a role?

I write the ESG section for a daily newsletter to our Advisory Services clients. Over the past year, reading and keeping up with changes in the ESG ecosystem was highly fascinating. We continued to see an increase in ESG reporting and disclosure aligned with integral frameworks, a significant uptick in inflows of ESG capital, more sophisticated ESG integration practices undertaken at investors, and a changing regulatory regime that aims to support sustainability. ESG and sustainable investing truly became mainstream this year.

The next step is growing the link between positive impact and fundamental business strategy. As companies move from reporting to progress, adapt to changing sustainability standards and reporting practices, and focus on building credible transition plans, ESG will continue to become an essential value driver instead of being thought of as a risk mitigation strategy. I am genuinely excited for the rise of impact reporting on the corporate side, as well as the rise of impact investing across all asset classes.

Two other trends that I think will be increasingly discussed and vitally important are connecting nature to climate agendas and deeper ESG adoption in the private markets.

Investors and corporations need to continue to make more profound efforts to encompass nature and biodiversity into their practices. We saw deeper country-level commitments to nature at COP26, and hopefully, the conversation meaningfully grows across capital markets and corporate strategy. With regards to private markets, they play a substantial role in our transition to the economy of the future. A lot of developmental stage technology that is essential to putting us on the pathway to limit warming to 1.5°C is in the hands of private capital. Limiting warming also requires a marked shift in some investment patterns in private capital. Therefore, it is integral that ESG integration and reporting practices are credibly adopted and advanced in the private markets for us to move towards a more sustainable future.

How do you see sustainability intersecting with Nasdaq as a technology company?

At Nasdaq, we are committed to using our platform to help shape a more sustainable future. As a globally recognized investment intelligence, technology, and market services provider with leading positions in verticals such as financial crime-fighting and ESG services, Nasdaq is truly at the nexus of capital markets, technology, and sustainability. Granted our position as a quasi-regulatory entity and ESG trailblazer, we are uniquely positioned to catalyze progress towards a better future by helping to sustainably digitize commerce, offering leading ESG data and consulting services to our clients, and helping shape the trends for the future of corporate strategy and investment management by leveraging the scale and power of our platforms.

Is there any initiative implemented by the Green Team you are most proud of?

We've had some great initiatives while working from home, including plastic-free July, various eco challenges, Earth Hour and virtual volunteering sessions. In early 2020, the team drove the initiative to remove single-use plastics from offices globally. I am proud of all of the team's work thus far and look forward to helping implement more initiatives in 2022. As a new Lead for the team this year, I am particularly passionate about launching climate and biodiversity learning programs throughout the Firm.

How can those outside the Green Team support sustainability initiatives?

Being aware of how our actions can impact the environment, consciously reducing waste, and limiting unnecessary consumption is paramount. Especially as we start to return to the office, we must ensure that we are mindful of our impact on the planet. This could mean using more environmentally friendly transportation, supporting sustainable agriculture, limiting unnecessary electricity consumption, reducing plastic use, investing in sustainable companies, supporting better waste management practices, etc.

What initiatives do you feel have been most successful within the sustainability space, and what do you want to see more of?

Seeing the increased emphasis on ESG talent is refreshing. I would like to see more companies and investors continue to put the brightest and most promising minds behind sustainability. Moving away from viewing sustainability as a marketing function and a commercial opportunity to viewing sustainability as one of the core responsibilities incumbent on business leaders to deliver on meaningfully is what we need to continue to see more of.

The evolution of standards-setters and some of the regulations we have seen has been significant. The initiatives to drive harmonization between ESG ecosystem participants are crucially important. As companies leverage tools, expertise, and frameworks to understand what elements of ESG are most material to their business, they can begin to align their strategy, incentives, and capital allocation towards driving value for the future of their business sustainably. While this is being done, it is essential to note that materiality is dynamic, and it is easy to gravitate towards what is easily defined. Therefore, it is pivotal to put the right human capital behind understanding how sustainability affects all aspects of the business and evaluate ESG alongside corporate strategy from multiple angles.

