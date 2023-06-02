Green shoots of recovery for LME nickel after restart of Asian hours trading

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Trading volumes for the London Metal Exchange's (LME) benchmark nickel contract in electronic trading, boosted by the restart of Asian hours trading, climbed in May to their highest since the crisis in March last year.

LME data shows average daily nickel volumes in May for the three-month benchmark contract at 18,190 tonnes compared with more than 28,000 tonnes in March 2022 when prices hit a record above $100,000 a tonne in disorderly trade and the LME suspended the nickel market for more than a week.

To control volatility when the market reopened, the LME introduced a package of measures including daily price limits and cancelled early morning trading during Asian hours when volumes are thin, which exacerbates volatility.

Asian hours trading on the LME's electronic system Select starts at 0100 in the morning in London, but for nickel that was pushed back to 0800.

Nickel trading on Select restarted on March 27.

Industry sources say, the restart of Asian hours nickel trading was helping liquidity, but that it would take time for volumes to recover to levels before the crisis.

"A lot of people are still avoiding LME nickel, but if liquidity keep improving, hopefully some of them will come back," a source at a commodity-focused fund said.

Rising average daily nickel volumes -- up 7% since the start of 2023 -- and liquidity have helped the LME to cut requirements for margins -- cash that has to be deposited with the LME's clearing house against outstanding trades.

To avoid tying up capital in margin requirements, many consumers, producers, funds and traders shunned the LME's nickel contract, which further undermined volumes.

The initial margin -- a proportion of the purchase price that must be deposited with LME Clear for nickel trades -- currently at $5,301 a tonne compares with $6,194 in early May 2022.

