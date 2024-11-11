News & Insights

Green shoots may be emerging for Monster Beverage, says Roth MKM

November 11, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating and $50 price target on Monster Beverage (MNST) after its Q3 earnings miss, but notes that “green shoots may be emerging”. Category weakness and adverse forex changes were headwinds, while core Monster brands continued to lose footing in the U.S., though the management has also pointed to recent Nielsen data as a sign of acceleration and a potential inflection point, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

