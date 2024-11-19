Green Shift Commodities Acquires Armstrong Lithium Project

Green Shift Commodities (TSE:GCOM) has released an update.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. has completed its final payment to acquire full ownership of the Armstrong Lithium Project in Ontario, a promising location with significant lithium exploration potential. The project is strategically positioned in the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium trend, known for its rich spodumene-bearing pegmatites, and comes with extensive infrastructure nearby.

