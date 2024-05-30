News & Insights

Green Rise Foods Releases Q1 2024 Earnings

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Green Rise Capital Corp. (TSE:GRF) has released an update.

Green Rise Foods Inc., a leader in Controlled-Environment Agriculture, has disclosed its Q1 2024 financial results, highlighting its commitment to environmentally sustainable farming. The company owns three greenhouse ranges, totaling 86.5 acres, and specializes in fresh, bee-pollinated produce that caters to the demand for local foods. Detailed financials and discussions are accessible on the SEDAR Plus website.

