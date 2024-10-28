News & Insights

Green Rise Capital Corp. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

October 28, 2024

Green Rise Capital Corp. (TSE:GRF) has released an update.

Green Rise Foods Inc. reported a significant boost in its financial performance for Q3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA reaching CDN $6.7 million, marking a 91% increase compared to the previous year. The company also achieved an 11% rise in fresh produce revenue, attributed to enhanced operational efficiencies and strategic collaborations. CEO Vincent Narang expressed optimism about leveraging these improvements for the upcoming 2025 season.

