Green Pool sees small global sugar deficit in 2022/23

A small global sugar deficit is anticipated in the 2022/23 season, analyst Green Pool said on Monday in its first forecast for the period.

The Australia-based sugar and biofuels analyst projected there would be a deficit of 742,000 tonnes compared with a forecast deficit of 2.03 million tonnes in 2021/22.

Global sugar production was seen rising 2.02% in 2022/23 to 188.98 million tonnes, raw value, partly reflecting the prospect of increased output in Centre-South Brazil and Thailand.

"Sugar prices have been high for more than a year, and in CS Brazil’s case, given the advantage of a weak currency, for close to 2 years," the analyst said.

"While high prices give incentives to expand cane production, costs are also rising sharply – high energy, chemical and fertiliser prices globally will worry both farmers and millers and raise costs of production."

Consumption was forecast to climb by 1.26% to 188.66 million tonnes.

"We have heard some figures being touted in the 2.0 to 2.5% growth region, but given what we can see of the past few years, cannot agree with such numbers," the analyst said.

