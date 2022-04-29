Green Pool expects global sugar surplus in 2022/23

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - A global sugar surplus of 1.41 million tonnes is now expected in the 2022/23 season, analyst Green Pool said on Friday.

The Australia-based sugar and biofuels analyst's initial forecast in January had projected there would be a deficit of 742,000 tonnes for the season.

Green Pool also forecast a global sugar surplus of 2.285 million tonnes, raw value, in 2021/22. In January it had forecast a 2021/22 deficit of 2.031 million tonnes.

"We now have a very different situation in the global market, mainly due to significantly higher than anticipated production in South Asia," the analyst said.

Green Pool said that harvest results in India had been better than expected and Pakistan also had an unexpectedly large 2021/22 harvest.

Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil in 2022/23 was projected to rise to 32.8 million tonnes, up 740,000 tonnes from the previous season, though the proportion of cane used to make the sweetener was forecast to drop to 43.6% from 45%.

Cane is also used to produce biofuel ethanol.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

