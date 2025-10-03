Green Plains Wraps Up Tennessee Plant Sale to Enhance Liquidity

Green Plains Inc. GPRE recently completed the sale of its ethanol plant in Rives, TN, to POET Biorefining - Obion, LLC for cash consideration of $190 million. This previously announced sale included $20 million of working capital to be finalized post-closing. The transaction was completed within the stipulated time.

The decision came after the company conducted its strategic review process that was initiated in February 2024. The process has given the company a range of alternatives that will position it well to improve operational execution and capital discipline.

With the completion of this transaction, Green Plains will be able to achieve its goal of delivering value to shareholders and strengthening its balance sheet by using the proceeds to pay off the junior mezzanine debt due in 2026.

The proceeds enhance liquidity and financial flexibility, providing Green Plains with other opportunities that might be more consistent with the company’s strategy. It will be able to optimize its portfolio and drive various carbon reduction initiatives.

GPRE’s shares have lost 32% over the past year compared with the industry’s 6.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPRE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPRE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Methanex Corporation MEOH and The Mosaic Company MOS. AEM and MEOH sport a Zacks Rank #1 each, while MOS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.11 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.03%. Its shares have gone up by 116.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 83.18%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. MOS’ shares have gained 33% in the past year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.