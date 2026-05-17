Green Plains Touts Operational Gains, Carbon Capture Upside at Conference

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) executives said the company’s recent performance has been driven by tighter operating discipline, a simplified business structure and new opportunities tied to carbon capture and federal biofuels incentives.

Speaking at a company event, Chief Financial Officer Ann Reis said Chief Executive Officer Chris Osowski has brought an operations-focused approach that has improved plant performance and utilization. Reis said Green Plains raised total production capacity at the end of the fourth quarter and operated at 97% utilization in the first quarter, a level she said the company believes it can continue to meet or exceed.

Reis said the company has also emphasized more disciplined decision-making across finance, hedging and corn procurement, describing Green Plains as focused on becoming “a data-driven organization.” She added that efforts to simplify the business by removing areas that were not generating strong returns have helped the company return to its core operations.

Biofuels Policy and E15 Remain Key Themes

Reis said ethanol margins remain supported by industry fundamentals rather than primarily by geopolitical events. While markets have fluctuated around developments in the Middle East, she said Green Plains is still seeing “good margins” heading into the summer driving season.

On E15, Reis said she views broader approval as “a matter of when, not a matter of if.” She noted that E15 is already common in much of the Midwest and can offer consumers meaningful savings at the pump, citing a range of about $0.15 to $0.40 per gallon in some markets.

Reis emphasized that E15 legislation would create an option, not a mandate, and said fuel blenders have sought more consistency rather than relying on emergency waivers each summer. She acknowledged opposition tied to small refinery exemptions, but said she believes the policy has broad bipartisan support.

If nationwide E15 is approved, Reis said adoption would likely vary by region. Some geographies are prepared and could move quickly, while others would require a slower rollout as retailers upgrade infrastructure and consumers increasingly demand lower-cost fuel.

45Z Credits and Carbon Capture Lift Outlook

Vice President and Treasurer Will Yeakel said Green Plains’ updated expectations for 45Z tax credit contributions were supported by its first full quarter operating compression equipment at three Nebraska facilities connected to the Trailblazer Pipeline. He said the company wanted to prove out the equipment and gather data before raising guidance.

Yeakel said the higher outlook applies to the full plant network, not only the Nebraska assets. He said all of Green Plains’ plants are currently capturing 45Z credits, with the Nebraska facilities benefiting from carbon capture capabilities.

Reis said the company sees additional ways to lower carbon intensity scores, including potential benefits from feedstock-related provisions once final guidance and calculators are released. She said Green Plains may be able to work directly with farmers in Nebraska and Iowa to gather information on fertilizer use and farming practices.

Reis also pointed to energy efficiency as a priority, saying electricity and natural gas use are important inputs in 45Z calculations. She said reducing energy consumption would help lower carbon intensity while also making plants less costly to operate after the current credit period.

Industry Capacity, Exports and Corn Oil Demand

Reis said the industry has seen production increases, but she expects most additions to come through debottlenecking or smaller projects rather than new plant construction. She cited the current 45Z runway, which she said still ends in 2029, as a limiting factor for large new investments.

She said incremental ethanol production is being absorbed in part by export demand, naming Canada, the U.K., India and the Netherlands as important or growing markets. Reis said she is not overly concerned about Canada-related trade risk, noting that Canada does not have enough domestic production to meet its mandates.

On distillers corn oil, Yeakel said prices had strengthened even before the Renewable Volume Obligation was released and have remained supported. He said customers have shown more willingness to extend coverage, which could allow Green Plains to put longer-dated agreements in place for a growing component of gross margin.

Asset Base, Specialty Products and Capital Allocation

Reis said Green Plains does not intend to shrink further after actions taken last year to right-size the business. She said the company is focused first on optimizing its existing assets, including projects that reduce energy consumption and improve production. She cited a low-energy distillation process at the York facility as one example discussed on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Yeakel said Green Plains’ Ultra-High Protein business remains a strong product with positive customer feedback, though it now has a smaller footprint following simplification efforts. He said the smaller footprint has allowed the company to be more intentional with customers.

Clean Sugar is lower on the priority list for now. Yeakel said Green Plains has higher-return opportunities within its existing business, while Reis added that Clean Sugar does not currently have an approved 45Z pathway. Because the process diverts part of the grind stream away from ethanol production, Reis said it does not make sense from a revenue perspective while 45Z is available.

Looking at capital allocation, Yeakel said stronger demand and 45Z incentives give Green Plains clearer visibility into sustainable cash flow than it has had in some time. He said priorities include investing in plants that have been underinvested while the company was capital constrained. He also said deleveraging, share repurchases and other balance sheet actions could be considered, but it is too early to provide a specific framework until the company has a better view of run-rate earnings.

Reis said the company’s focus is on operational excellence and using data to evaluate capital projects. “We’re going to let the math speak for itself,” she said.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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