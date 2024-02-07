Green Plains Swings To Profit In Q4, But Misses View

(RTTNews) - Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), a biorefining company, Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings compared to loss for the same period last year. However, earnings per share missed the Street view. Revenues also declined.

Green Plains further said that it has initiated a review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company and this includes acquisitions, divestitures, a merger or sale, partnerships and financings.

The company reported earnings of $7.2 million or $0.12 per share compared with loss of $38.6 million or $0.66 per share in the last year, on higher margins in the ethanol production segment.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues declined to $712.4 million from $914 million in the prior year, due to lower average selling prices and lower volumes sold on ethanol, distillers grains, and renewable corn oil within the ethanol production segment.

The Street view for revenue is $781.96 million

In pre-market activity, Green Plains shares are trading at $20.61, up 2.95% on the Nasdaq.

