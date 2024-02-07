News & Insights

Markets
GPRE

Green Plains Rallies 13%; Co. Announces Strategic Review

February 07, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of biorefining company Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning after the company said it is "initiating a comprehensive strategic review process to explore all opportunities to enhance value."

The company today reported a profit for the fourth quarter compared with loss last year.

Net income was $7.23 million, or $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter compared with loss of $38.62 million, or $0.66 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $712.39 million from $914.04 million for the same period in the prior year.

GPRE, currently at $22.77, has traded in the range of $19.44 - $37.49 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.