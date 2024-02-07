Green Plains Rallies 13%; Co. Announces Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Shares of biorefining company Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning after the company said it is "initiating a comprehensive strategic review process to explore all opportunities to enhance value."

The company today reported a profit for the fourth quarter compared with loss last year.

Net income was $7.23 million, or $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter compared with loss of $38.62 million, or $0.66 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $712.39 million from $914.04 million for the same period in the prior year.

GPRE, currently at $22.77, has traded in the range of $19.44 - $37.49 in the last 1 year.

