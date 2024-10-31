News & Insights

Green Plains Promotes Phil Boggs To Succeed Jim Stark As CFO

October 31, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biorefining company Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) announced Thursday that Phil Boggs will take over as Chief Financial Officer of Green Plains, effective Nov 1, 2024. He will lead all aspects of finance, accounting and investor relations. Boggs currently serves as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Finance.

CFO Jim Stark will retire from Green Plains by the end of the year. As part of a predetermined succession planning, Stark became CFO in 2022 with the intent to prepare Boggs to take over the position when Stark was ready to retire from Green Plains.

Boggs served in investor and media relations from 2009 to 2019 and then rejoined the company in 2022.

Boggs has served in multiple areas of increasing responsibilities since joining the company in 2009, most recently as head of investor relations since 2019 and Treasurer from 2014 to 2021.

