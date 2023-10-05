Green Plains Partners LP - Unit (GPP) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Green Plains Partners LP - Unit (NASDAQ:GPP) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of 14.28 / share.

Green Plains Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.46 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $14.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.38%, the lowest has been 3.43%, and the highest has been 52.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPP is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.42% to 4,473K shares. The put/call ratio of GPP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

No Street GP holds 2,000K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 548K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 69.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 990.93% over the last quarter.

Fifth Lane Capital holds 294K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 275K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 832.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 200K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Green Plains Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Partners LP is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.