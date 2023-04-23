Green Plains Partners LP - Unit (GPP) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP - Unit said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.22%, the lowest has been 3.43%, and the highest has been 52.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPP is 0.44%, an increase of 49.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.98% to 3,479K shares. The put/call ratio of GPP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains Partners LP - Unit is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.79% from its latest reported closing price of $13.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

No Street GP holds 2,096K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 233K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 200K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 172K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPP by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Partners LP is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

